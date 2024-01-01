SVB Wealth LLC Sells 15,983 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.35. 21,346,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

