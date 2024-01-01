Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.76. 694,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,353. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.73.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

