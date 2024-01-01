Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.32. 2,116,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,877. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

