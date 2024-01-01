Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $976.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.