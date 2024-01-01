StockNews.com Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.12.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $878.29 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $899.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

