StockNews.com Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Sell

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.48.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in XPO by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

