StockNews.com Downgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Carter’s stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.