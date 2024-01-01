StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE REED opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

