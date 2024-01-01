StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

