StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ NEON opened at $2.29 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
