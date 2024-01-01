StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ NEON opened at $2.29 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.