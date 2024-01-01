StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 16.7 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

