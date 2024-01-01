StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
