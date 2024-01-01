StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

