Status Reaches Market Cap of $178.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $178.08 million and $8.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,696.56 or 1.00090125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010544 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00200825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

