SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

XLSR stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

