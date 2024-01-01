SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $45,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $124.97. The stock had a trading volume of 407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

