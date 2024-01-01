SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.