Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

