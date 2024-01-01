SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,242,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,001,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,651.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SFBQF remained flat at $12.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

