Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) vs. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Head-To-Head Review

Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) and Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopharm Group and Owens & Minor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A Owens & Minor -1.14% 8.06% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Sinopharm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Owens & Minor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopharm Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 2.49 Owens & Minor $9.96 billion 0.15 $22.39 million ($1.54) -12.51

This table compares Sinopharm Group and Owens & Minor's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Owens & Minor has higher revenue and earnings than Sinopharm Group. Owens & Minor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinopharm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sinopharm Group and Owens & Minor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Owens & Minor 1 3 1 0 2.00

Owens & Minor has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than Sinopharm Group.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats Sinopharm Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail pharmacy stores, and clinics. This segment also offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers. The Medical Devices segment distributes medical devices. The Retail Pharmacy segment operates and franchises a network of retail drug stores. The Other Business segment engages in the production and sale of pharmaceutical products, chemical reagents, and laboratory supplies. The company also rents and manages properties; distributes medical instruments, Chinese herbal medicines, antibiotics, and biological products; and offers information technology development and medicine consultation, investment, goods and technology import and export, business consultation, health consultation, medical consulting, market information consulting and investigation, and convention and exhibition services. In addition, it manages medical project investment, consulting, and technology training activities. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Industrial Investment Co., Ltd.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, including supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide outsourced logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Patient Direct segment provides products and services for in-home care and delivery across diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment. This segment supplies a range of other home medical equipment, patient care products, including ostomy, wound care, urology, incontinence and other products and services. It serves multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

