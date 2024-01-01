Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.80. 4,376,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.90. The company has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

