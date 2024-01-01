Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

