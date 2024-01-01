Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,470 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

