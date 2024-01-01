Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Declines By 21.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,093. The company has a market capitalization of $340.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.51. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

