Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 25.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:PIM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.19. 65,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,419. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.