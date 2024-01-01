Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 25.9%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PIM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.19. 65,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,419. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.