Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Decreases By 37.7%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 19,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

