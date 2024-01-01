Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Grows By 54.1%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,500 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 1,268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 514.3 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $41.64 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

