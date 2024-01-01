Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Drops By 25.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 3,348,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,616 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 1,685,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

