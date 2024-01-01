Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Drops By 25.8%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 3,348,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,616 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 1,685,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

