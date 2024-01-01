Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Decreases By 25.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,088. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

