Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up 2.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.