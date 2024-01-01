Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

