Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.85

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $38.63 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00142229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042640 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00025664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002325 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.85284441 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

