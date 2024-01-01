Rowan Gormley Buys 14,392 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Gormley acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £8,491.28 ($10,789.43).

Rowan Gormley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Rowan Gormley purchased 19,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,071.16).

Naked Wines Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. Naked Wines plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.90 ($1.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.97. The company has a market cap of £40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.