Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,363,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 5,396,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. 805,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,382. Roche has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

