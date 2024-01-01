Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 66,468 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,468 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $248,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 150.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.16 on Monday, reaching $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.90.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

