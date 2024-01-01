Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $195.29 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,321 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $195,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,957. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

