Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ricoh Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

