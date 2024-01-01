RHS Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 503,683 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

