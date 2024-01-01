Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

