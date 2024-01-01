Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGN traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $878.29. 534,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,136. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $899.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.60. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.