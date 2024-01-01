QV Investors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,608.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,544.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

