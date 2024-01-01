QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

PCAR stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

