QV Investors Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $345.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.75. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.