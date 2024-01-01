Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 1,239,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,092. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

