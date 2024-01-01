Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.64 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Qtum has a market cap of $381.30 million and $72.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00008334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.73 or 0.05359077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00094375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

