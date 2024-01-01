Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.11.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.