ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.30.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

