Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINC

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Premier has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 8.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.