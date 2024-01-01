Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 25.5% in December

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.75. 73,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,519. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.27% and a negative return on equity of 421.08%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

