Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. 7,316,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,143. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.