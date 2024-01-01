Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.02. 1,766,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,342. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

